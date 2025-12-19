Schmid is set to start on the road against Calgary on Saturday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Schmid has won his past two games while stopping 41 of 43 shots (.953 save percentage). He's 11-2-4 with a 2.33 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 17 outings this year, including a 19-save shutout over the Flames on Oct. 14. Despite his success, he's shifted to the No. 2 role behind Carter Hart, who is expected to start Sunday in Edmonton.