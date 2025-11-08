Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Set to face Anaheim
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid is expected to start at home against Anaheim on Saturday, per SinBin Vegas.
Schmid has a 6-1-0 record, 2.31 GAA and .908 save percentage in seven appearances in 2025-26. He earned a 24-save shutout over Detroit in his last start Tuesday. Although expectations weren't high for Anaheim going into the campaign, the Ducks are 9-3-1 and rank first in goals per game with 4.15, so this might be a challenging assignment for Schmid.
