Schmid is expected to start at home against Anaheim on Saturday, per SinBin Vegas.

Schmid has a 6-1-0 record, 2.31 GAA and .908 save percentage in seven appearances in 2025-26. He earned a 24-save shutout over Detroit in his last start Tuesday. Although expectations weren't high for Anaheim going into the campaign, the Ducks are 9-3-1 and rank first in goals per game with 4.15, so this might be a challenging assignment for Schmid.