Schmid is expected to start on the road against Florida on Saturday, per David Dwork of The Hockey News.

Schmid has won his first four outings of the season while stopping 80 of 89 shots (.899 save percentage). Meanwhile, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have struggled lately. Florida has dropped five of its past six games while averaging just 1.83 goals per game over that span. The Panthers are still a dangerous team, but this might be as good a time as any to face them.