Schmid is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Thursday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Schmid stopped 25 of 29 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim in his last start Saturday. He's 6-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .901 save percentage in eight outings this year. The Islanders are 8-6-2 and rank 10th in goals per game with 3.31.