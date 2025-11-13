Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Set to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Thursday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Schmid stopped 25 of 29 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim in his last start Saturday. He's 6-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .901 save percentage in eight outings this year. The Islanders are 8-6-2 and rank 10th in goals per game with 3.31.
