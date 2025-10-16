Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Set to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid is expected to start at home against Boston on Thursday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Schmid has a 2-0-0 record, 1.80 GAA and .929 save percentage in two appearances this year. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said this was a scheduled start for Schmid, so his assignment presumably doesn't have anything to do with Adin Hill's lower-body injury. It's still possible that Hill will serve as the backup goaltender Thursday. If Hill can't, then Vegas will need to recall a netminder from AHL Henderson.
