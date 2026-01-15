Schmid will guard the road goal versus the Kings on Wednesday, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Schmid has won his last two outings, stopping 39 of 43 shots in those games. The 25-year-old netminder is temporarily in the No. 1 role for the Golden Knights while Adin Hill (lower body) wraps up his recovery. The Kings have won just one of their last four games, scoring eight goals in that span.