Schmid allowed three goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Schmid lost past regulation time for the second game in a row. He gave up three goals in the first period and then stopped two of three shootout attempts, though Linus Ullmark was perfect in the skills competition. Schmid has given up seven goals on 56 shots in that span, a fairly pedestrian level of play after his recent three-game winning streak. Overall, Schmid is now at 9-1-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 14 appearances. The Golden Knights' next two games are also at home, as they'll face the Canadiens on Friday and the Sharks on Saturday. Schmid and Carl Lindbom are likely to split those games.