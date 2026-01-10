Schmid is expected to start at home against St. Louis on Saturday, per SinBin Vegas.

Schmid entered Thursday's clash against Columbus during the first period because Carter Hart (lower body) had to exit the game. Schmid went on to earn the win while stopping 22 of 24 shots. The 25-year-old Schmid has a 12-4-5 record, 2.51 GAA and .895 save percentage in 22 appearances in 2025-26. St. Louis ranks 32nd in goals per game with 2.49, and the Blues have dropped their past two games while being outscored 11-5 to fall to 17-20-8 on the season.