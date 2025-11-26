Schmid was the first goalie off during Wednesday's morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against Ottawa.

Schmid has been relatively effective across the past several weeks, going 5-0-3 with a 2.33 GAA and .906 save percentage over his last eight starts. The Senators are scoring 3.14 goals per game this season, which is tied for the ninth-best mark in the NHL.