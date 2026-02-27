default-cbs-image
Schmid will defend the road crease against Washington on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Schmid competed for Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and he'll make his first start following the NHL layoff Friday. Across nine appearances for the Golden Knights since the start of the calendar year, he's gone 5-2-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .894 save percentage.

