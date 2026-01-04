Schmid will defend the road net against the Blackhawks on Sunday, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Schmid hasn't picked up a win since Dec. 11 in Philadelphia, as he's 0-2-0 while allowing a total of nine goals on 59 shots (.847 save percentage) over his last three appearances. The 25-year-old holds an 11-4-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 20 games in 2025-26. Chicago has won back-to-back contests against Dallas and Washington following a two-game skid.