Schmid stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Schmid took care of business in an easy matchup, though he allowed goals to defensemen Elias Pettersson and Pierre-Olivier Joseph. This outing ended an 0-2-1 stretch for Schmid, who gave up 10 goals on 77 shots in that span. For the season, the Swiss netminder is at a 16-6-6 record with a 2.53 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 29 appearances. As the lone NHL goalie on Switzerland's Olympic roster, expect Schmid to see steady playing time during the tournament.