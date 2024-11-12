Schmid stopped 12 shots in relief of Adin Hill during Monday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The Golden Knights gave up an empty-netter in the third period after Hill was pulled, but Schmid was solid when called upon duty, though the game was already decided by the time he entered the ice. Schmid is expected to remain as Hill's backup in the even Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) is unable to return to the ice in the near future.
