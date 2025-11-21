Schmid made 25 saves on 26 attempts on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.

Schmid's elite run continued Thursday as he allowed just one goal near the midway point in the second period. He's won each of his last three starts and has a 1.33 GAA and a.941 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 25-year-old goaltender has a 9-1-2 record with a 2.33 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 12 appearances this season. Schmid has been one of the top goaltending stories of the season, stepping up for the team's opening night starter Adin Hill, who has been out of the lineup since Oct. 20 with a lower-body injury. Even when Hill returns, Schmid has done more than enough to earn a time share between the pipes for Vegas and should be a solid goaltending option in most fantasy formats for the foreseeable future. His next chance to guard the crease is Saturday in Anaheim.