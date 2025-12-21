Schmid allowed five goals on 25 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Schmid's in a playing time battle with Carter Hart, and this was not a performance the former could afford to have against a non-playoff team. This was one of Schmid's worst outings of the year, and he's posted a save percentage south of .900 in five of his last six games. He's at an 11-3-4 record with a 2.48 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 18 appearances this season. Hart is slated to start Sunday in Edmonton, and it looks like Schmid is settling into a backup role where he's fortunate to get in every three or four games.