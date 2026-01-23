Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Stumbles in Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid made 24 saves in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Boston built a 4-0 lead through two periods, including two power-play tallies, and while Schmid was able to shut the door in the third, Vegas' comeback attempt fell just short. It was Schmid's first regulation loss in January, and on the month he's gone 4-1-1 in six starts with a 2.57 GAA and .896 save percentage.
