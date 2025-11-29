Golden Knights' Akira Schmid: Tagged with loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schmid stopped 15 of 18 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to Montreal.
Schmid was unable to make an impact between the pipes Friday, and this outing means he's now winless over his last three games. He owns a 3.21 GAA and an .865 save percentage over that stretch. Despite the recent woes, Schmid should remain as the No. 1 goaltender for the Golden Knights as long as Adin Hill (lower body) remains out.
