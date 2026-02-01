Schmid stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

The Golden Knights dug out of an early 2-0 deficit, but Kaapo Kakko's goal early in the third period was the difference. Schmid has lost his last three outings, allowing 10 goals on 78 shots while going 0-2-1 in that span. For the season, he's at a 15-6-6 record with a 2.55 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 28 appearances. Adin Hill will get the nod for Sunday's game in Anaheim, and the Golden Knights' continued use of a goalie rotation suggests Schmid would be in line to start Wednesday at home in a favorable matchup versus the Canucks before heading to the Olympics as a member of Team Switzerland.