Schmid will guard the road goal versus the Sharks in Friday's preseason game, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

This will be Schmid's second preseason appearance after he stopped 13 of 14 shots in his previous outing. The 25-year-old has the inside track to begin the year as the Golden Knights' backup goalie, though he could lose that opportunity if the team makes a move to find a more experienced netminder to pair with Adin Hill.