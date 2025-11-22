Schmid will defend the road net against Anaheim on Saturday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Schmid has won his last three outings while allowing only four goals on 68 shots. He has a 9-1-2 record with one shutout, a 2.33 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 12 appearances this season. Anaheim ranks third in the league with 3.57 goals per game this campaign.