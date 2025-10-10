Schmid will occupy the road crease in Thursday's game versus the Sharks, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Schmid will get his first start of the season after Adin Hill was in goal for Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings. Schmid made just five NHL appearances the 2024-25 regular season after logging a total of 37 games over the previous two years combined. He'll get the first crack at being Vegas' backup goalie in 2025-26.