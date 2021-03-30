Martinez scored a goal on two shots and blocked six shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Martinez scored at 12:35 of the third period to produce the final score. The Michigan native continues to put together a strong all-around season with 19 points, 49 shots on goal, 106 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 33 appearances. Martinez is thriving in a top-four role for the Golden Knights.