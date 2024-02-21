Martinez recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Martinez wasn't negatively impacted by Shea Theodore's return Tuesday, aside from losing his power-play role. With five helpers over his last two games, Martinez is enjoying one of his best bursts of offense this season. He'll likely be focusing on the defensive side of things going forward, but he's had a good campaign with 16 points, 57 shots on net, 126 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 39 appearances.