Martinez recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.
Martinez wasn't negatively impacted by Shea Theodore's return Tuesday, aside from losing his power-play role. With five helpers over his last two games, Martinez is enjoying one of his best bursts of offense this season. He'll likely be focusing on the defensive side of things going forward, but he's had a good campaign with 16 points, 57 shots on net, 126 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 39 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Distributes three helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Dishes two assists Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Supplies helper Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Puts up assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Helps out on power play•