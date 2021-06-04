Martinez -- who wasn't in attendance for Friday's game-day skate -- is considered a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury versus the Avalanche for Game 3, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Martinez was dealing with an undisclosed injury prior to the start of the postseason, so it's possible that issue continues to bother him. Even if that is the case, that hasn't stopped the blueliner from logging 20:36 of ice time per night in the playoffs while registered two goals, both scored on the power play.
