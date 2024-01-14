Martinez notched an assist, two PIM, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Martinez has picked up a helper in each of the last two games. His assist Saturday came on the lone Vegas goal of the game by Chandler Stephenson. Martinez won't pile up points with much regularity, instead focusing on the defensive side of things. The 36-year-old has seven points, 39 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 26 contests overall.