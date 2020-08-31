Martinez had an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks in Game 4.
Martinez has posted assists in consecutive games after recording the secondary helper on Chandler Stephenson's goal in the first period. The ever-steady blueliner Martinez has a goal and six assists with 32 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 12 playoff games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Earns helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Strikes on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Solid at both ends•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Earns power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Fills stat sheet•