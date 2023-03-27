Martinez (personal) rejoined the team for Monday's practice session, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Martinez missed one game while away from the team to address a personal matter but should now be back in the lineup against the Oilers on Tuesday. The blueliner has scored just once in his last 15 contests while also garnering just four assists. At this point, Martinez may miss out on the 20-point threshold for the second straight season.
