Martinez (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Martinez is expected to get back in the lineup Sunday against Ottawa. He hasn't dressed since Nov. 19 and has missed the last 12 games. The 36-year-old blueliner has three goals and four points in 14 games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Shifts to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Not on road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Dealing with lower-body injury•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Tallies twice in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Expected to play Wednesday•