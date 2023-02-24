Martinez notched an assist and seven blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Martinez set up a William Carrier tally at 12:35 of the third period, which tied the game at 3-3. This was Martinez's second assist over the last five contests, a span in which he's also gone plus-4 with 12 blocks. The 35-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points, 168 blocks, 52 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 54 outings this season as one of the league's best defensive specialists.