Martinez (upper body) is expected to be on the ice tomorrow, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that Martinez is dealing with a "little tweak" and that his day off Saturday was considered maintenance. The veteran blueliner missed all but 26 games last season while dealing with an injury to his face. More information on his status should be known once Vegas announces its lineup for Sunday's preseason tilt with Colorado.
