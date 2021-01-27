Martinez posted two assists, three blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Martinez earned his helpers on Max Pacioretty's two even-strength goals as part of the latter's hat trick. The 33-year-old Martinez also produced multiple blocked shots for the sixth time in seven outings -- he's been a diligent defender on the second pairing. This season, he has five assists, a plus-6 rating, 25 blocked shots and nine hits.