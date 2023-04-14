Martinez scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Martinez finished the year as the NHL's runaway blocked-shot leader, posting 244 in 77 contests. He was 46 ahead of teammate Brayden McNabb in that category. Martinez didn't do much on offense with three tallies, 11 helpers and 76 shots on net, but he also logged a plus-30 rating. The 35-year-old will make his presence felt defensively in the playoffs, though he also has 30 points over 103 postseason contests in his career as a two-time Stanley Cup champion.