Martinez notched two assists, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

The Michigan native helped out on both of Vegas' tallies against his home state's team. Martinez enters the bye week with six helpers over his last nine outings -- he's been effective at both ends of the ice since moving onto the top pairing. The 36-year-old blueliner is up to 11 points, 49 shots on net, 109 blocks and a plus-3 rating through 33 contests overall.