Martinez logged an assist and five blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Martinez had to carry more of the defensive load with Alex Pietrangelo (suspension) unavailable. The helper was Martinez's second in the last three games, which accounts for all of his offense through 10 playoff contests. The veteran blueliner has added 28 blocked shots, 21 shots on net and a plus-6 rating, providing a steady defensive presence in a top-four role.