Martinez notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 3.
Martinez picked up the secondary helper on Alex Tuch's opening goal at 4:05 of the first period. The assist was Martinez's fifth of the playoffs. He's added a goal, 29 blocked shots, 13 hits and a plus-11 rating in 11 postseason games.
