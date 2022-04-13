Martinez scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.
Martinez got the Golden Knights on the board 16:59 of the first period. He also assisted on the first of Shea Theodore's two goals in the third. Martinez missed most of the season with a facial injury, and he's picked up three points and 21 blocked shots in seven games since he returned. The defenseman has six points, 20 shots on net, 54 blocks and a plus-5 rating through 18 outings.
