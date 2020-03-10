Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Earns power-play helper

Martinez recorded a power-play assist and four blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Martinez had the secondary helper on Nicolas Roy's first-period tally. The assist gave Martinez eight points in 10 games since he joined the Golden Knights via trade from the Kings. The 32-year-old blueliner is at 16 points, 76 shots on net, 117 blocks and a minus-4 rating in 51 contests this season, but his recent productivity could translate into a late boost for fantasy owners.