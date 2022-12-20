Martinez notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Martinez went 13 games without a point before assisting on a Chandler Stephenson tally Monday. While the offense wasn't good in that span, Martinez racked up 32 blocked shots during his drought. The 35-year-old blueliner has just five helpers in 34 contests this season, but he comfortably leads the NHL with 124 blocks, 41 more than the second-place Jacob Trouba. Martinez may be a one-trick pony at this point in his career, but he's very good at disrupting opposing forwards.