Martinez posted an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Martinez entered Friday on a four-game point drought, his worst of the season. The 33-year-old snapped that dry run with the primary assist on Max Pacioretty's second-period tally. Martinez has 10 points, a plus-8 rating, 28 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots and 20 hits through 20 appearances. His fantasy value is highest in formats that reward defensive work, although his scoring numbers aren't going to hurt most virtual rosters.