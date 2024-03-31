Martinez notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Wild.

Martinez sat out four games, presumably as a healthy scratch. With Alex Pietrangelo (illness) returning, Martinez joined him on the third pairing for Saturday's contest. Martinez has 17 points, 69 shots on net, 157 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 49 contests, but the Golden Knights have many capable options on defense, so he may not be an everyday player down the stretch.