Martinez (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to suit up for Monday's Game 5 tilt with the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Martinez was considered a game-time decision ahead of Monday's game but he appears to be healthy enough to play. The 33-year-old blueliner has yet to score this postseason but has blocked 18 shots while averaging 20:40 of ice time in four games.