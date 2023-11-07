Martinez (undisclosed) is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday against the Kings, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Martinez, who sat out Sunday's 4-2 loss to Anaheim, has one goal, one assist and 29 blocked shots in eight appearances this season. His return could bump Kaedan Korczak from the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Out Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Plucks apple in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Scores in season debut•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Returning to action•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Will make trip•