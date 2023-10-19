Per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday " it looks like' Martinez (upper body) will be back in the lineup in Winnipeg this evening.
Martinez has yet to get into the Vegas lineup this season as he suffered the injury late in training camp. Martinez had three goals and 11 assists in 77 regular-season games last season.
