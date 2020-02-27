Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Fills stat sheet
Martinez posted two assists, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and three hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Martinez set up tallies by Nick Cousins (on the power play) and Shea Theodore in the third period. The 32-year-old's offense has taken on a new life with six points through four games as a Golden Knight. He's up to 14 points, 98 blocks, 67 shots, and a minus-3 rating in 45 contests this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Two points in 600th career game•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Shines in Vegas debut•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Headed for desert•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Sitting out with trade imminent•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Bags power-play helper•
-
Kings' Alec Martinez: Slides assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.