Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Fills stat sheet

Martinez posted two assists, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and three hits in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Martinez set up tallies by Nick Cousins (on the power play) and Shea Theodore in the third period. The 32-year-old's offense has taken on a new life with six points through four games as a Golden Knight. He's up to 14 points, 98 blocks, 67 shots, and a minus-3 rating in 45 contests this year.