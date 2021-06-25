Martinez scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 6.

Martinez tallied just 1:08 into the third period to tie the game at 2-2, and that led to overtime. In the extra session, Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Canadiens to end the Golden Knights' season. Martinez finished the playoffs with four goals, two helpers, 37 shots, 30 hits and a league-leading 72 blocked shots, although he strangely didn't have a block in Game 6. The 33-year-old defenseman is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and his strong campaign -- 32 points and 168 blocks in 53 regular-season contests -- could price him out of the Golden Knights' budget.