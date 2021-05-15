Martinez (foot) will be game-time decision for Sunday's Game 1 against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Martinez missed the last two games of the regular season, and his status for Sunday's series opener will likely come down to pregame warm-ups ahead of the 3:00 p.m. EDT puck drop. The veteran blueliner was a key two-way contributor with 32 points and a plus-26 rating in the regular season, and Martinez is no stranger to the bright lights of the playoffs, with 84 games of postseason experience under his belt.