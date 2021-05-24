Martinez (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday for Game 5 against the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Martinez sat out the final two games of the regular season due to a foot injury but has dressed for this series' first four games. It's unclear whether whatever's putting his status in doubt now is related to that foot injury. With a 3-1 series lead, the Golden Knights have a little bit of leeway when it comes to keeping key players out, but Martinez will likely suit up if he's feeling alright in pregame warm-ups