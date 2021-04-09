Martinez (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Martinez's status versus the Coyotes likely won't be confirmed until Vegas takes the ice for pregame warmups. The 33-year-old blueliner has racked up 22 points in 37 games this year.
