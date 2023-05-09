Martinez logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Martinez helped out on a Chandler Stephenson tally in the second period. The helper was Martinez's first point in eight playoff contests this season, but he's made more of an impact with 22 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating as a defensive stalwart. The 35-year-old should continue to see top-four minutes.
