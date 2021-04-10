Martinez (undisclosed) will be available for Friday's tilt with the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Martinez will return from a one-game absence Friday. The 33-year-old blueliner has been red-hot over his last 15 games, racking up six goals, 12 points and a plus-6 rating. He'll assume his usual top-pair role.
